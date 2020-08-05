Will Hamilton end up in court over Sewergate?

Will the city face environmental fines over an infamous 24-billion-litre sewage spill into Chedoke Creek?

A newly posted meeting agenda says Hamilton councillors are scheduled to discuss potential “ministry charges” related to the west-end creek in a private virtual meeting Monday that is not open to the public.

The Spectator revealed last fall that the city kept secret the magnitude of a four-year, 24-billion-litre sewage spill into Chedoke Creek, spurring a council apology. The province has been investigating the spill since August 2018, but told The Spectator in July the probe was not yet complete.

City communications director Matthew Grant said councillors are expected to hear a confidential update Monday on “the subject of potential charges” — but he added that, so far, the province has not laid any charges related to Chedoke “that we’re aware of.”

Grant also said he understood the provincial investigation is “nearing its conclusion.”

The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks was not immediately able to confirm the status of its investigation Wednesday.

But a confidential city report obtained by The Spectator last fall warned the city could face prosecution under the Environmental Protection Act.

“Given the significance of this discharge event, both in terms of the volume, duration and impact, staff anticipate that the (ministry’s) investigation into this matter may result in charges being laid against the City of Hamilton and possibly certain employees,” reads the report.

The act theoretically allows for fines to be levied for each date an offence occurred, with the minimum and maximum range of corporate fines set between $25,000 and $6 million. Hamilton’s spill lasted for more than 1,500 days.

But the prospect of mega-million-dollar fines against a municipality are likely “unrealistic,” former provincial environment commissioner Dianne Saxe previously told The Spectator. Saxe noted prosecutors have “enormous discretion” in deciding whether to lay charges and negotiate plea deals.