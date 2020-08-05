Emma Teitel: COVID vaccine news is good news. But how good is a vaccine if people are afraid of it?

In the movies it happens overnight. An American doctor hunkers down in a lab with a crate full of monkeys and by morning it’s ready: the vaccine that will save the world.

Unfortunately in a real life pandemic, science moves a little slower. Scratch that — a lot slower.

Vaccines, it turns out, are the product of years of labour, not hours. And as opposed to a single miracle serum depicted in movies, in the real world of COVID-19, it feels like there are too many vaccines in development to keep track of.

Also in reality: countries like Canada (that don’t seem to exist in Hollywood catastrophe movies) can’t rely on the generosity of the United States to develop and administer a life-saving injection to the world in the course of a single day. In real life, good news comes in small doses.

This week we got some. News emerged Wednesday that the Canadian government is negotiating deals with pharmaceutical and biotech companies Pfizer and Moderna to secure millions of doses of their COVID-19 vaccines in the event that they are approved for mass use, hopefully in 2021. In other words, while we are still a long way off from the end of our own COVID-19 movie, we know the federal government is at the very least trying to get us there.

Though she wouldn’t specify how many doses the government will obtain nor how much money it’s spending to obtain them, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Anita Anand, stressed at a press conference that “these agreements with Moderna and Pfizer are indicative of our aggressive approach to secure access to vaccine candidates now so that Canadians are at the front of a line when a vaccine becomes available.”

Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, appeared equally optimistic. “Our government firmly believes in the role of science in good decision-making,” he said at the same press conference.

But the question remains: does the Canadian public believe the same thing? That is, are we firm believers in the role of science in good decision-making, or are we, rather, believers in conspiracy theories we read on Facebook?

There’s another major difference between how pandemics play out in the movies and how they play out in real life. In the movies people generally can’t wait to get their hands on a vaccine when it arrives. In a real world pandemic, they’re not quite as eager.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Angus Reid Institute, 46 per cent of Canadians say they would get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as one becomes available. However, 32 per cent say that while they would get one, they would “wait a while first.” Conversely, 14 per cent are opposed to being vaccinated altogether and 8 per cent aren’t sure where they stand. According to Angus Reid, “The majority of those who say they will wait to get the vaccine also say they are worried about side effects (76 per cent).”