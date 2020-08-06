Education minister calls allegations of racism at Hamilton school board ‘deeply disturbing’

Ontario’s education minister is weighing in on what he calls “deeply disturbing” allegations of racism involving Hamilton public school board trustees.

On Saturday, Ahona Mehdi, a Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) student trustee who’d just wrapped up her one-year term, posted a string of allegations on Twitter regarding racist incidents she said she witnessed or was subjected to while serving as a student trustee. Mehdi said in one incident, an unnamed trustee used the N-word in reference to Serena Williams, and in another, a different trustee spoke about how “Muslims and Arabs were evil, anti-Semitic and violent” and how “Black leadership was too prevalent” in the board.

The board is launching a third-party investigation into the complaints.

“The allegations made by Ms. Mehdi are deeply disturbing,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce in a statement to The Spectator on Wednesday. “No student or student leader should face this type of discriminatory experience, yet this continues to happen in our schools.”

Lecce said the ministry has already taken action on such issues by mandating compulsory anti-discrimination training for all elected trustees and board staff.

“Clearly, there is more to do to rid our schools of this pervasive reality for racialized students,” he said. “I have asked my officials to watch closely to ensure a fulsome investigation is completed and actions are taken ... Our kids deserve better.”

His comments come a month and a half after Lecce fired the Peel District School Board’s director of education following a review of the board’s handling of anti-Black racism and dysfunction. The review, ordered by Lecce in late 2019, found consistent accounts of “traumatic experiences in schools and school communities.” It criticized board leaders for being “paralyzed by inaction” for years in the face of complaints.

Asked for response to Lecce’s Wednesday comments, HWDSB spokesperson Rob Faulkner said there was no update from the statement the board released on Monday.

The board has asked the ministry and the Ontario Anti-Racism Directorate to recommend a third-party investigator to oversee an investigation.

“We plan to announce when the investigator is named, and when there are timelines for the investigation,” he said. “The code of conduct investigation is a transparent process in which the alleged breaches and sanctions will be openly reviewed at a board meeting.”