‘Pent-up demand’ from pandemic further warms Hamilton housing market in July

“This street is meaningful for us because we have five other couple friends on the street and three of my bridesmaids are on this street and my oldest friend is on the street,” Maria said.

The Rowleys weren’t necessarily looking to move, but saw an opportunity when a Magill Street listing in their price range came online and put in an offer.

The house, a two-bedroom bungalow, has a cottagelike charm that makes it unique.

“Most of the houses in Hamilton, especially in this neighbourhood, are big, tall brick houses,” Zach said. “And it’s this little squat, square yellow house that stands out among the other ones.”

The Rowleys said buying a home during a pandemic was strange. They were given a lockbox code to view the house, and signed all the papers virtually.

“It felt very anonymous,” Zach said. “Normally the selling agent would be here, talking to you and selling you on the place. And this was just like, show up by yourself, look around, leave.”

Because of the pandemic, the couple couldn’t enlist the help of family and friends on moving day — not to mention invite them over for a house-warming.

“Buying your first home and moving is such a celebratory and meaningful moment in your life,” Maria said. “Everyone rallied around us and celebrated it as best they could, but you can’t really celebrate it with your family and your friends.”

The blended family

When the pandemic hit in March, Chris Dodd and his girlfriend, Bobbie McGrath, decided to isolate together. Dodd, who was renting an apartment in Stoney Creek, moved into McGrath’s Winona home.

“Although it’s a big house, we quickly realized that we could use some more space,” Dodd said.

The work-from-home lifestyle isn’t new for Dodd, who works in robotics, and McGrath, who works in IT — even before COVID, the couple worked from home.

“It didn’t really change much except for then, all of a sudden, we had the kids here every day and that takes a lot,” he said.

The blended family — which includes three kids between the ages of four and six — bought a house on Ridge Road in Grimsby with a “bigger, better layout” and “massive” yard that backs onto a cornfield. Dodd said they’re going to reallocate some of their unused travel budget to put in a saltwater pool.

“We kind of figure that this COVID thing’s not going away for a while,” he said.

In part because of the pandemic, the couple saw just two houses before making a decision.

“The parameter list was more locked in stone,” he said. “We weren’t going to willy-nilly go look at houses.”

The empty-nesters overseas

Norm and Heather Jaschinski sold their Burlington home in 2017 to embark on a new adventure — a work assignment in Amsterdam.

“When COVID came, it just took our life and did a 180,” said Norm, a marketing director. “Everything that was good turned bad overnight.”

After being unable to get visas for the U.K. — where Norm was meant to finish the final year of his overseas assignment — due to pandemic closures, the couple decided to cut their adventure short. In late June they began their search for a home.

“In two weeks we had a house,” he said.

They viewed the house virtually, and took dashcam video so they could see the neighbourhood.

The couple ended up buying a four-bedroom house in Ancaster, complete with home offices and a basement apartment for their adult son, a baseball umpire in the U.S., who lives with them when he’s in Canada.

“It’s been a great adventure, but it’s time to come home,” Heather said. “It’s not a good time to be an expat.”