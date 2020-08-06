Hamilton’s Catholic school board looking into smaller class sizes amid growing concern about reopening

Hamilton’s Catholic school board says it’s looking into reducing class sizes in elementary schools amid growing concerns from parents and teachers about reopening from the pandemic, but acknowledged that space and lack of funding may be an obstacle.

“We’re looking at all our options,” said Pat Daly, chair of the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB), on Wednesday.

“There are obviously a number of significant factors, mostly concerning space in classrooms and funding. But we’re looking into it for sure.”

In the time since the Ontario government released its school reopening plans last week, parents and teachers’ unions have sounded the alarm over the decision to allow elementary schools to host full-sized classrooms, which in some schools can amount to over 30 students in one class.

Some health experts and educators have warned that less physical distancing among students could heighten the risk of transmitting COVID-19 and prompt an outbreak that could shut down schools.

Ontario’s Ministry of Education has said that the decision is based on the advice of medical experts and that children under the age of 10 are less likely to spread COVID-19.

Within days of the announcement, however, all four provincial teachers unions issued a statement saying the government is “jeopardizing the safety of students, educators and all Ontarians by severely underfunding” the reopening.

Daly said the Catholic school board will release more information this week or early next week regarding the board’s plans for class sizes and other reopening logistics.

He acknowledged that reducing class sizes simply isn’t possible in some of its schools.

“In some schools there just isn’t additional space to create smaller classrooms. But we have many, many schools and classrooms and we’re seeing what’s possible.”