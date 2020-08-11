New farmers' market takes root at Rockton Fairgrounds

Shop local, shop fresh.

That is what the Rockton Agricultural Society is encouraging community members to do by coming out to the Rockton Farmers’ Market every Thursday from 3 until 7 p.m. starting Aug. 13.

The market will feature 17 vendors from Flamborough, Cambridge and beyond who will offer anything from fresh produce to meat, honey, maple products, flowers and natural soaps. Vendors include Bee Sweet Nature Company, Stuffed, Pie in the Sky and Lion's Den Family Farm, among others.

“This is a true farm market so it is really promoting agriculture," said Katrina Wieczorek of the Rockton Agricultural Society. "We really want to promote shopping local during these times, especially. It’s important to keep our community engaged and keep the money within the community."