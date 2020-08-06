Brookfield Property loses $1.5 billion in Q2

TORONTO — Mall closures and investments in hotels dragged down earnings this spring for Brookfield Property Partners L.P., which on Thursday said it lost money in the second quarter.

"Our hospitality business bore the brunt of the impact from the economic shutdown as hotels were either closed or operated under minimal occupancy resulting from travel restrictions,” said a letter to unitholders from chief executive Brian Kingston.

Brookfield Property, which reports in U.S. dollars, is the real estate arm of Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc., and owns, operates and develops real estate properties.

The company said it lost $78 million from property closures in the hospitality space during the second quarter, with Kingston noting that hotels, unlike offices and retailers, do not usually have long-term leases.