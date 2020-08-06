Letters going out to thousands of Hamiltonians affected by COVID test result glitch

If you are one of thousands of Hamiltonians affected by a COVID-19 test result coding glitch, a letter for you should be in the mail.

Your test result, however, may never appear where it should have — online.

Ontario Health, the body that oversees COVID testing labs across the province, said it issued letters on July 31 to Hamiltonians affected by a “coding issue” that prevented test results from appearing on the online portal through which they were meant to access results. In total, results from about 6,700 tests conducted at the Dave Andreychuk Mountain drive-thru assessment centre prior to July 10 were affected by the glitch and never appeared online.

The Spectator reported extensively on the mystery surrounding why test results were not appearing on the portal and why it was taking residents weeks to access negative results in June and July.

Of the 6,700 affected tests, Ontario Health says just 30 tests were positive. All who tested positive were “immediately” contacted by Hamilton public health, the agency says.

Asked if the negative results will now be uploaded to the provincial portal, Ontario Health said negative tests are “no longer clinically relevant.” The agency directed The Spectator to speak with the office of Ontario’s chief medical officer of health for information on what “clinical relevance” means. The office did not respond by deadline.

“Even though results prior to July 10 are no longer clinically relevant, letters were issued on Friday to those affected by this coding issue who had negative test results, so all will be aware,” Ontario Health said.

The Spec asked Ontario Health what the letters say but did not hear back by deadline.

All tests were included in provincial case counts, Ontario Health says.

The issue was resolved July 10 but had been ongoing since April.