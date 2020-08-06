Doug Ford promises personal support workers a raise but won’t say how much

What began as a shout-out to personal support workers at his mother-in-law’s nursing home ended up as a promise from Premier Doug Ford to give PSWs a raise.

“I know I might open a can of worms but they are grossly underpaid in my opinion,” Ford said Thursday, one week after a report on staffing levels in long-term care recommended his government “urgently” hire new nurses and front-line workers to give nursing-home residents four hours of care daily.

The report said a staff shortage was made worse by poor working conditions during COVID-19, with almost 2,600 nursing home workers contracting the virus, leaving remaining colleagues to pick up the slack. About 5,900 residents caught the illness and more than 1,800 died in addition to eight people who cared for them, mostly PSWs.

Ford was mum on how big a raise personal support workers will get, telling reporters “I can’t put a figure on that…just stay tuned.” The workers typically earn about $20 hourly, depending on whether they’re in home care, a nursing home or hospital.

“I know the next question from the media is what are you going to do about it? Well, we’ll sit down, we’re going to come up with a solution to support these people,” the premier added, naming about two dozen PSWs at the west-end nursing home where his mother-in-law tested positive for COVID-19 at the peak of the pandemic.

“They’re underpaid, as far as I’m concerned they’re overworked, and I just want to tell you how grateful I am…it’s personal.”

The New Democrats accused Ford of “feigning surprise” over how hard PSWs work given that concerns about their plight have been well documented.

“Staff are paid barely above minimum wage and they’re often stuck trying to put together part-time jobs without benefits at several homes just to make ends meet,” said NDP Leader Andrea Horwath.

Ford has acknowledged the shortage of workers in long-term care but not committed to the four-hour standard, which would cost an extra $1.6 billion a year to increase hands-on care such as bathing, toileting, diaper changes, dressing, and grooming done by PSWs.

Care levels now average about 2.7 hours daily and the staffing report said new hiring is needed before a second wave of COVID-19 hits. At the height of the rapid spread of the virus through nursing homes, some were down to 20 per cent of typical staffing levels and required help from military medical teams.