Was it really a $5.5-billion train? Numbers in heavily redacted LRT report don’t add up

The Spectator has obtained the secret report used to justify killing Hamilton’s LRT — but what’s visible in the heavily redacted study does not show or explain the dire $5.5-billion cost prediction cited by the Tory government.

Ontario’s Opposition NDP says it has also obtained a copy of the consulting report — also with many blacked-out pages — and plans to release it publicly Friday to call into question Ontario’s “phoney claims” about the contentious light rail project.

The Spectator made a Freedom of Information Act request for the 157-page Turner and Townsend report after Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney cited an “astonishing” $5.5-billion cost estimate as the rationale for cancelling Hamilton’s light rail transit project last December.

Public backlash spurred the province to form a task force to recommend how to spend the former LRT budget of $1 billion — and in March, that body suggested LRT or bus rapid transit. Last week, the ministry said a “technical review” of possible projects continues, but was slowed by COVID-19.