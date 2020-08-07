Cracking a cold one in a Hamilton park will land you a $100 fine. Could that change?

Relaxing drinking laws could also serve as great equalizer, allowing drinkers without backyards the same pleasure of cracking a cold one in the outdoors, he said.

People are indeed passionate about the issue.

Twitter erupted in outrage last month after the City of Toronto put out a tweet warning people to “leave the beer, wine and spirits at home if you’re planning a trip to a beach or park” or face a $300 fine.

“Or, you could unclutch your pearls and draft new bylaws to support people who aren’t going to plague-infested patios or throwing COVID parties,” one Twitter user responded.

Out west, officials are looking to do just that.

Vancouver city council approved a pilot project this summer allowing people to imbibe in four city plazas, and park commissioners voted in favour of allowing drinking in 22 parks.

Could Hamilton follow suit? Not likely, the city says.

“At this time, the city has no plans to set up a perimeter in a park (or allow drinking in parks in general),” said city spokesperson Allison Jones. “If we were to consider it, it would ultimately have to go through council for approval to amend our bylaw at the local level.”

Meanwhile, people aged 20 to 29 account for more than 50 per cent of Hamilton’s recent COVID cases. It’s a trend seen across the province and one that prompted the premier last month to warn young people against going “hog wild” at parties.

Letting people quaff a pint in a public park isn’t a silver bullet, but it might stop drinkers from going “underground,” Chagla said.

“There’s certainly a need, in times of COVID, to be novel and think outside of the box,” Chagla said.