Toronto Public Health criticizes TDSB plan

Toronto's public health agency is calling on the local public school board to reduce class sizes in September, suggesting the province's back-to-school plan doesn't go far enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to the Toronto District School Board, associate medical officer of health Dr. Vinita Dubey said Toronto Public Health is worried about the risk of COVID-19 spreading if class sizes remain the same.

"In elementary classes (junior kindergarten to Grade 3) where masks are not required, smaller class sizes will particularly be important to ensure students can be spaced out to reduce transmission," Dubey wrote.

She said teachers will also be able to better control classes and prevent crowding in hallways if class sizes are reduced.

And importantly, she said, reducing class sizes will make physical distancing easier.

"Scientifically, it has been shown that keeping a distance of two metres from others works well to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets from one person to another," she wrote, noting that desks should be spaced out accordingly.

Neither Toronto Public Health nor the Toronto District School Board immediately responded to requests for comment on Friday.

Ontario's school reopening plan, which was released last week, does not mandate the reduction of class sizes for students from kindergarten to Grade 8, but says they should be prevented from interacting with peers in other classes.

High school class sizes in all but two dozen school boards are to remain the same as well.

In those 24 boards — the TDSB among them — high schoolers will attend class only half the time in cohorts of 15. The rest of the time, they'll do school work remotely.