Aluminum tariffs 'unjustified': Cdn manufacturers

Luke Chapman, the interim president of Beer Canada, is worried about beverage cans making the list of potential retaliatory tariffs.

His organization represents about 50 brewers that produce 90 per cent of the beer made in the country and many have been hard by COVID-19.

As bars and restaurants remained closed, he said Canadians were drinking more at home and some brewers faced lower profits and shortages of cans.

Many brewers still haven't recovered, but now have the threat of tariffs to contend with, he said.

"Our brewers source beer cans from both the both Canada and the US suppliers, but there are certain can types, particularly the 473 millilitre can size, which has become quite popular and that can only be sourced from the United States," he said.

"Ironically, a lot of those cans made in the U.S. are made with raw aluminum from Canada, so in a roundabout way this will have a negative impact on Canada and that is not even taking into account the retaliatory measures Canada will impose."

The tariff spat comes after the U.S. in 2018 imposed a 25 per cent duty on steel and a 10 per cent duty on aluminum.

Canada responded with tariffs on hundreds of U.S. products including ketchup, coffee, strawberry jam and whisky before the two countries dropped their efforts and agreed to a new North American free trade deal, which took affect last month.

This new round of tariffs coming so soon after the last ones were dropped makes the situation particularly worrisome, said Werner Antweiler, an associate professor at the University of British Columbia's Sauder School of Business.

"Reimposing aluminum tariffs on Canada would be another nightmare in the fraught trade relationship between our two countries," he said in an email. "We had thought the issue was settled."

Trump said Thursday that he was re-implementing tariffs because there was a surge in aluminum exports from Canada to the U.S. in recent months, but Antweiler said industry organizations have debunked the allegation.

He called Trump's move "spurious and devoid of basis in fact" and said it is simply a measure meant to influence the forthcoming U.S. presidential election.

The real people it will influence, however, are workers.

"Tariffs...will ultimately shift aluminum production to third countries," Antweiler said. "The Trump tariffs kill jobs; they don't save jobs."

— With files from Dan Healing in Calgary

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2020.

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press