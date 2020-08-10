WHAT'S GOING ON HERE?: Memorial Park multi-use court

The City of Hamilton is installing a new multi-use court in Waterdown's Memorial Park.

JUST THE FACTS

• Work on the project got underway on Aug. 4 and is expected to be complete by or before Aug. 30.

• The project includes a full rebuild of the court, including a new granular base, asphalt, fencing and nets, said Kara Bunn, the city's manager of parks and cemeteries. The budget for the project is $90,000.

• The public is asked to avoid that section of the park, to the immediate north of the skate bowl.

• Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge said the court is a key piece of Memorial Park that needed to be upgraded.

“There needs to be a new surface and lines painted for various sports,” she said. “So it can be used by everybody – not just for basketball, but for other things as well.”