CCL posts $103.9 million Q2 earnings

Toronto-based packaging company CCL Industries Inc. said that despite strong demand for labels for over-the-counter medicine, hand sanitizer and skin cleanser, second-quarter sales were hurt by "severe" declines in products such as Avery event badges.

Net earnings were $103.9 million in the three months ending June 30, down from $121.3 million in the year-ago period.

Second-quarter sales slid 9.8 per cent to $1.22 billion, down from $1.35 billion over the same period in 2019.

Adjusted earnings per share were 59 cents, compared to 46 cents per share expected by analysts.