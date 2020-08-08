Current and former Hamilton students call for provincewide investigation into school board racism

A group of current and former Hamilton students say the public school board’s investigation into allegations of racism among trustees is “not genuine.”

They also question how the ministry of education is going to ensure the investigation is “fulsome.”

“We want to be clear: the actions of the school board are simply reactive,” said the HWDSB Kids Need Help group in statement released Friday. “In this moment where the world is reckoning with anti-Blackness, the board chose to protect their reputation instead of racialized students.”

Their statement comes nearly a week after now-former Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) student trustee Ahona Mehdi spoke out about allegations of racism she said she witnessed and was subjected to by board trustees during her year-long term, which ended July 31. Allegations include a trustee using the N-word in reference to Serena Williams and another saying Black leadership was “too prevalent” in the board.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce addressed Mehdi’s allegations Wednesday, calling them “deeply disturbing.”

“I have asked my officials to watch closely to ensure a fulsome investigation is completed and actions are taken,” Lecce said, noting the province has made anti-discrimination training mandatory for all elected trustees and board staff.

The Hamilton board, meanwhile, will launch a third-party investigation into Mehdi’s allegations.

HWDSB Kids Need Help, in their statement, called the provincial government’s actions “reactive” and questioned how they will ensure the board takes action. They noted the Peel District School Board has come under fire for racism and say the issues are pervasive in other boards too.

“When (the Peel board’s problems with racism) eventually caught the eye of the media and the public, the government decided to focus on a single school board, rather than the widespread impacts of anti-Black racism in school boards across Ontario,” the group said.

They issued a list of demands including that the government mandate “an Ontario-wide review of racism in all school boards, conducted by a third-party investigator and informed by the community.”