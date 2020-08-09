No winning ticket for Lotto 649 jackpot

News 04:31 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $11 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 12 will be approximately $14 million.

By The Canadian Press

