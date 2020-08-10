School buses will be ‘worse than the classrooms’ without social distancing, warns Hamilton driver

Karen Dailous loves everything about the kids who board her school bus. Their little Velcro shoes, their oversized backpacks, the way they say “Hi!” every morning as they charge up the front steps. Some of them draw her pictures, and Dailous has collected too many to count.

But here’s the thing about kids on a school bus, she warns.

They don’t sit still. They want to sit with their best friends. They unabashedly pick their noses, they press their faces against the windows, and there’s nobody to stop them from doing it.

In her 15 years driving buses to Hamilton’s public schools, Dailous has seen it all: sneezing, coughing openly, and — as she knows from much, much experience — vomiting in the aisle.

“Kids come to school with fevers, bad colds, earaches — you name it,” she says. “But the parents have work to do. They have places to be. They want to get their kid to school as quickly as possible so they can get on with their day.”

That’s why Dailous describes the upcoming school year as a “recipe for disaster.” While parents and staff in Hamilton’s public schools have raised concerns over classroom sizes and safety protocol, bus drivers have turned their attention to the modes of transportation that take students to school and back. The bus, Dailous worries, could be the space where COVID-19 is transmitted, largely due to a lack of supervision and overcrowding.

The Ontario government’s announcement for school reopenings last week offered few requirements for how buses are expected to operate in September. While an initial report from the ministry of education suggested social distancing measures would be put in place — such as a limit of one student per seat — the requirements were lifted when the province announced that elementary students would return to school five days a week.

In the reopening plan released last week, the government wrote that school boards “may be required to increase the utilization of buses beyond one student per seat and operate closer to capacity” to support a full return to school for elementary students.

To the extent that physical distancing may not be possible, students in Grades 4 to 12 will be required to wear masks on school vehicles, the report reads.

The province announced $40 million in funding for cleaning and personal protective equipment for bus drivers, but did not offer funding for additional drivers or buses.