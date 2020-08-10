Hamilton records 10 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hamilton over the weekend — and in the last 10 days, people aged 20 to 29 have accounted for nearly 40 per cent of the city’s new cases.

In an update Monday, Hamilton public health recorded a total of 918 confirmed and probable cases of the virus, compared to Friday’s 908.

Of all cases, 92 per cent are now resolved. There have been 45 deaths in the city to date and there are no ongoing outbreaks.

There are 30 active cases of the virus in the city and 145 people have been hospitalized.