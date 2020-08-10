Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Up $1.65, or nearly 7.41 per cent, to $23.93. Canopy Growth Corp. reported a net loss of $128.3 million in its latest quarter compared with a net loss of $194.1 million in the same quarter last year. The cannabis producer and retailer says the loss amounted to 30 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30 compared with a loss of 54 cents per share in the same quarter a year ago. Net revenue in what was the first quarter of Canopy's 2021 financial year totalled $110.4 million, up from $90.5 million a year ago.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Down 24 cents, or 0.62 per cent, to $38.32. Barrick Gold Corp. reported a second-quarter profit of US$357 million, up from $194 million in the same quarter last year, as its realized gold price climbed 30 per cent. The Toronto-based gold miner, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned 20 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30 compared with a profit of 11 cents per share a year ago. Revenue totalled $3.06 billion, up from $2.06 billion a year ago. The increase came as the company's realized gold price rose to US$1,725 per ounce, up from, US$1,317 in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, Barrick says it earned 23 cents per share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of nine cents per share in the second quarter last year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSX:ESI). Up a penny, or 1.56 per cent, to $0.65. Ensign Energy Services Inc. reported a $17.1-million net loss in its second quarter, as revenue fell by nearly half compared with the same time last year. The loss amounted to 10 cents per share, an improvement on the year-earlier loss of $30.2 million or 20 cents per share due partly to a $52-million gain from repurchasing some outstanding debt. However, adjusted earnings totalled $58.1 million or 36 cents per share, down from $101.8 million or 64 cents per share in the second quarter last year.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Up 38 cents, or 1.42 per cent, to $27.11 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. says it has struck a $461-million deal to buy much smaller Painted Pony Energy Ltd. The combination of the Calgary-based oil and gas companies for $111 million in cash and the assumption of $350 million in debt is expected to close later this year. In a statement, Painted Pony says it is facing liquidity challenges caused by three years of weak natural gas prices and more recent declines in prices for the petroleum liquids produced with natural gas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2020.

By The Canadian Press