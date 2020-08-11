Merulla to Hamilton ‘defund’ police advocates: ‘Get your head out of your butt’

Residents who want to address Hamilton city council about police reform will have their opportunity.

But the decision to grant the 32 delegation requests Sept. 9 doesn’t come without reservations from some.

“For the love of God, folks, get your head out of your butt,” Coun. Sam Merulla said during this week’s general issues committee meeting.

Merulla argued a “crisis of misinformation” has given people the false impression that Canadian law enforcement is “politicized” like it is south of the border.