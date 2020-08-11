Hamilton to reinstate physical distancing bylaw

Hamilton is expected to reimpose its physical distancing bylaw later this month.

The city’s physical distancing bylaw, which was passed by council in April that established a two-metre rule between individuals not of the same household was eliminated when the province ended the coronavirus pandemic declaration of emergency July 24. Public health officials have recommended the physical distancing measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Our bylaw was tied to the provincial declaration of emergency,” said solicitor Michael Kyne. “We do not have an enforceable physical distancing bylaw in Hamilton. We are acting in a vacuum.”

He said when Bill 195, the Reopening Ontario Act was passed, it “automatically” terminated the city’s physical distancing bylaw. The provincial legislation empowers the province to extend its current emergency orders made under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act once a month for up to two years.

The bylaw, which was approved by the city’s general issues committee Aug. 10 and will be voted upon at the Aug. 21 council meeting, will not have an end date.

The bylaw states that the city can fine an individual $500 for failing to maintain a distance of at least two metres, and $500 for obstructing an officer and as much as $10,000 on first conviction, and $25,000 for subsequent convictions. Corporations can be fined as much as $50,000 on first conviction.

Hamilton municipal enforcement and police have charged 133 people so far under the old physical distancing bylaw. Officials had insisted initially they were reluctant to issue tickets and instead were prepared to educate residents. But after four months, city officials insisted officers charge people for repeated violations.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger said in April establishing a bylaw was “unfortunate, but necessary circumstances” and that “we are going to be able to save lives” if residents follow public health measures.

Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark wanted the bylaw approved sooner to address the crowding that is occurring at upper Stoney Creek bars and restaurants.

“I’m still having issues in my ward with bars and restaurants that are not complying (with the physical distancing measures),” said Clark. “Now until Aug. 21 is not going to help us in enforcing social distancing.”