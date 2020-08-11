Court upholds immigration detention rules

The Jordan decision does not alter the findings of an earlier Supreme Court ruling that stated extended periods of immigration detention don't violate the charter as long as there are regular reviews of the reasons for detention, the delay in deportation, and other considerations, Rennie wrote.

That ruling "stands in the way of the appellants' argument that lengthy or indeterminate detention is per se unconstitutional," he said.

The current immigration detention scheme has "all of the protections mandated" to ensure extended periods of detention don't contravene the charter, the judge wrote.

Detention reviews are "timely and frequent," the onus is on the public safety minister to establish both grounds for detention and that detention is warranted based on case-specific factors, and detention may only be ordered when there are no appropriate alternatives, he wrote.

Brown's lawyers raised several other arguments in their appeal.

They said the immigration scheme is unconstitutional because the legislation grants discretionary power that may be exercised in an unconstitutional way. They also argued it should be impossible for the immigration division of the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada to order detention when there is no reasonable prospect of deportation.

They also said the system places the onus on those detained to explain why they should be released, rather than on officials to justify detention.

The Appeal Court rejected those arguments as well, but said they highlight issues and legal standards that must be considered by those conducting detention reviews.

Brown previously turned to Ontario's courts in seeking damages of $1,500 for each day he had spent in immigration detention. The court dismissed his case, a decision that was upheld by the province's top court in 2018.

The Court of Appeal for Ontario said in its ruling that the five years Brown spent in maximum-security immigration custody before being deported did not amount to cruel and unusual punishment.

The Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear his case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 11, 2020.

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press