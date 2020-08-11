Premature baby found in Laval dumpster

LAVAL, Que. — Two people are in custody after police discovered the body of a premature baby in a dumpster north of Montreal Monday evening.

A 44-year old man and a 36-year old woman are expected to appear before a judge today.

Police in Laval, Que., say the suspects' connection to the baby is not known.

Officers and paramedics were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Monday and discovered the remains in a dumpster behind an apartment building in the Montreal suburb.