How to reduce coronavirus risk on the beach

Worried about catching the new coronavirus at the beach this summer? Don’t be, scientists say — though it might be best to bring a cooler and skip the crowded beachfront bar.

With summer vacations in full swing after months of lockdown, public-health authorities from California and Florida to Spain and the South of France are reporting a pickup in cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Photos of crowded beaches triggered envy for some, worry for others, starting soon after states such as Florida lifted Phase 1 beach restrictions in May.

California and Florida each have reported around 50,000 new cases in the past seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Europe, young people letting loose are fuelling a surge in coronavirus infections that are endangering hard-won gains against the pandemic.

Daily cases in Spain are more than twice the level of a month ago, and in France they are up 60 per cent, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Some governments are warning against holidays in badly affected regions; others are testing incoming vacationers for the virus or requesting that returnees isolate at home for a week or more.

But the beach probably isn’t where most new transmission is occurring, disease experts say. The principal way the new coronavirus spreads from person to person is through droplets of virus-laden moisture that people exhale when they talk, laugh and sneeze. Some researchers suspect finer aerosol particles that hang in the air also play a significant role.

The droplets spread more easily indoors, especially where people are in close contact, talking loudly and breathing heavily. Think of a favourite beachside club or bar, where partygoers are in proximity, shouting at each other over the music — and with limited ventilation.

Yet while the risk of catching the virus outdoors is small, it isn’t zero. Experts suggest a few extra precautions for beachgoers to consider.

Perhaps the most important is deciding where to go in the first place. The risk is higher where the coronavirus is generally more prevalent, and lower where there are fewer daily cases.

Maintain social-distances as far as possible. If the beach you have picked is crowded, maybe try another one. Travel by foot, bike or car, and give public transport a pass. Bring a picnic.