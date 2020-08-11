Hamilton’s public board to call on province to fund smaller class sizes

Even with that reduction, Figueiredo said it would still cost the board upwards of $45 million and would require roughly 500 teachers to reduce class sizes to 15 and 20 students.

“If we were able to obtain the money … that would be our first barrier,” said Figueiredo. “I would still be concerned around the timeline.”

Trustee Penny Deathe asked if the school board would be able to accommodate the class sizes with its existing spaces. “My concern is around the space to spread out kids that much,” she said. “Is it realistic? ... I’m worried if it’s more disruptive than not.”

Figueiredo said the equation would require the board to look at all of its spaces, including gyms and learning commons, that could be repurposed as classroom space.

They would also look at secondary schools the board has closed but remain in its inventory.

“Is it possible? Yes. But it would not necessarily mean it would be possible in everyone’s home school,” he added. “But (it’s) potentially possible with (the) exhausting (of) all spaces.”

Both Deathe and trustee Dawn Danko declared doubts the province would go for the funding request, with Deathe calling it an “unnecessary errand for staff.”

Danko also expressed concern for geographic distribution of those choosing to stay home — pointing to families in “affluent” neighbourhoods having the means to stay home or even put their students into private learning “pods.”

“We can’t assume that the 15 per cent of parents that will keep their children at home will be evenly distributed (across all schools),” she added.

Trustee Maria Felix Miller said “it’s important to take a stand” on behalf of staff and families.

Hamilton’s Catholic board has not said if it will be looking at reduced elementary school class sizes, but so far, it has not released its “guide for parents and staff regarding reopening logistics.”

Chair Pat Daly told The Spectator Monday the board was in the “final stages” of developing its blueprint for the 2020-21 school year.

The board also sent parents a Q&A Monday and said more information would be available in the near future. It included details such as what the school day will look like for elementary and secondary students, weekly schedules as well as health and safety measures.

Families at the Catholic board have until Aug. 17 to decide whether they will send their kids back to class or opt for online learning.

At the public board, elementary parents can preregister for remote learning between Aug. 17 and 21. High school students are asked to contact their school between Aug. 31 and Sept. 4 to “explore timetable changes.”

Some highlights from each board’s plan include:

Students at the Catholic board may have access to some clubs and organized sports if physical distancing is possible and the equipment and spaces used are disinfected between use;

Students at the public board can switch in and/or out of remote learning on certain dates including Oct. 13, Jan. 4 and March 22;