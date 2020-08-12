What they sold for: The area’s most expensive home sold in July for $6.2 million

A local realtor sold an area home for $6.2 million in July, the top real estate deal in the Hamilton-Burlington region last month. The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington, which also covers Haldimand and some areas of Niagara West, says its top three local home sales in July ranged from $4.3 million to $6.2 million, with two of those in Burlington and the other in Grimsby.

Within Hamilton, the top three sales ranged from $2.1 million and $2.75 million. All three were in the Flamborough/Waterdown area — “more than likely very large, newer homes, or farms with plenty of land,” said RAHB president Kathy Della-Nebbia.

Properties in Flamborough also occupied the bottom of the market, with two of the three lowest sale prices in July. The bottom three sales ranged from $100,000 to just under $150,00. The third was located in Haldimand County.

“The two Flamborough properties were more than likely mobile/modular properties within a lease land park, and the property within Haldimand County (Sherbrooke) was most likely a recreational property on or near Lake Erie,” Della-Nebbia said. “These types of properties tend to sell throughout the spring, summer and fall months. Recreational properties are also popular with investors, especially during COVID-19 when many are unable to travel and are opting to rent vacation properties this summer.”