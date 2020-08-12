LIVE STREAM: COVID-19 pandemic doubles Ontario’s sky-high budget deficit to a record $38.5B

The COVID-19 pandemic has almost doubled Ontario’s already sky-high budget deficit to a record $38.5 billion.
Finance Minister Rod Phillips — who had projected a $20.5 billion shortfall in March, up from last year’s $9.2 billion deficit — revealed Wednesday the extent of the coronavirus’s toll on the provincial treasury as he unveiled first quarterly results.
