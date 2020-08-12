Oil demand faces bigger coronavirus shock than first thought

The coronavirus pandemic will have an even bigger impact on the global economy and its demand for oil than previously expected, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said Wednesday.

The cartel estimates that worldwide oil demand this year will amount to 90.6 million barrels a day, 9.1 million barrels less than last year. The 9.1 per cent decline is deeper than OPEC forecast in its previous monthly report.

OPEC also said that it expects a four per cent contraction in the global economy, worse than its earlier estimate of 3.7 per cent.

The Vienna-based organization expects economic recovery in all major economies now that lockdowns have eased, but wrote that “the latest surge of infections in the U.S. will need to be closely monitored, as a continuation of this trend may lead to an erosion in rebounding consumer confidence and spending behaviour.”

Rising coronavirus cases in India, Brazil and some eurozone countries, such as Spain, also could derail economic growth and oil demand, OPEC said.

The recovery’s vulnerability has kept oil prices stuck in neutral. Both Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, and West Texas Intermediate, the main U.S. gauge, have traded in narrow bands the past two months.

On Wednesday, Brent rose 1.5 per cent to $45.15 (U.S.) a barrel. West Texas Intermediate gained 1.7 per cent, to $42.33.

That’s a lot higher than in spring, when U.S. futures prices plunged for the first time ever into negative territory on fears that there would be nowhere left to store oil as Americans hunkered down to slow the spread of the deadly disease. But $40 oil hasn’t been enough to encourage U.S. producers to ramp up output.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said Wednesday that domestic crude production last week fell to 10.7 million barrels a day, down from a record of 13.1 million in mid-March when governors began issuing stay-at-home orders.

Though jet-fuel consumption remained very weak, down about 45 per cent from a year earlier, demand for diesel and gasoline continued to climb back and chip away at U.S. stockpiles, the EIA said.