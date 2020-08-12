Martin Regg Cohn: Blinded by money and oblivious to patients, the Ontario Association of Optometrists has lost sight of professional ethics

But what will the college actually do about it, beyond hope for the best and lament the worst? Patients cannot be the only ones to suffer for the wilful blindness of the watchdog and the trade association.

If recalcitrant optometrists are not disciplined, the regulator itself must also be held to account. For like any self-governing body, the college’s authority is delegated by government and can be reclaimed by the authorities.

This dispute is not new. Like its Liberal predecessor, the Progressive Conservative government is resisting pay demands from optometrists on the grounds that technology has created greater efficiencies while overall revenues keep rising.

Optometrists complain that business is down in the pandemic, because protective procedures require more time while OHIP payments (for people under 20, 65 and older, or with certain medical conditions) are still not keeping pace with rising expenses. But what a time to escalate their pressure tactics — when other workers are risking their lives to help people in need, when everyone is on edge about keeping safe, when our health-care resources are strained to the breaking point.

Not to worry, insists Salaba, the oddly myopic president of the optometrists association: “An emergency room is as safe a place to be seen, I would think right now, as our offices would be.”

If optometrists cannot feel the pain of their patients, if they cannot sense the fears of front-line nurses and physicians, if they cannot see the anxiety etched on the faces of everyone around them, then they are truly blind to today’s realities. And oblivious to their own awful optics.

If they want more money, they are not without recourse. Like other working people with grievances, they could take a day without pay to set up picket lines at Queen’s Park, taking their protests directly to the politicians in power and making their case to the public, rather than punishing patients without power.

A pandemic is not the time to profit from people in need, nor an opportunity to put private cash flow ahead of public health. If the association cannot find its way, if the College of Optometrists will not reassert its oversight role, let the government reclaim its responsibility to protect the public from unethical conduct.

Doug Ford insists he cannot countenance the greed of landlords who toss tenants out of their apartments in mid-pandemic, when people are at their most vulnerable. A premier cannot be any less concerned about the avarice of optometrists who turn patients away from their offices during a COVID-19 crisis, when people must protect their vision.

Martin Regg Cohn is a Toronto-based columnist covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @reggcohn