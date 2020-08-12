Hamilton to receive nearly $45 million in COVID-19 relief

Mayor Fred Eisenberger wasn’t available for an interview but issued a prepared statement thanking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford for “listening to municipalities during this unprecedented time and working together to deliver this funding needed to maintain critical services.”

“I look forward to continuing to work alongside all orders of government to support our long- and short-term economic recovery,” Eisenberger added.

The province notes municipalities will receive their allocations in September. Second-round funds are to flow after municipalities report expenses at the end of March.

In addition to the nearly $45 million, the city expects to net roughly $11.3 million — give or take — to bolster social-service agencies and homelessness initiatives during the pandemic.

Johnson said that’s not an “unconditional grant,” noting staff must submit a business case to the province by Sept. 11 that lays out how the city would spend that money. “This would definitely go a long way.”

Earlier this summer, council approved millions to help social-service agencies, including shelters and drop-in centres, adapt to the ongoing demands of the pandemic.

Not including the latest potential boost, the city has landed about $9.5 million in senior government funding for homelessness services.

But staff reported accumulating costs were expected to create a deficit of $6.85 million in 2020 and deepen to $17.3 million by June 2021.m