Thousands of McMaster students still migrating to Hamilton for virtual classes

“We are realistic ... People will want to walk through campus, sit on a bench, those things will happen but we want to discourage density and don’t want to compromise anyone’s health.”

The big change will be the absence of first-year students and international students.

About 6,500 students register for first-year classes at McMaster, but since the university shut down nearly all its 4,200 residence spaces, Van Koughnett said “many” students will stay home for remote courses rather than live off campus in Hamilton.

As for the approximately 5,000 students who enrol from out of the country, he said some were living in Canada already during the pandemic, but those who were not are unlikely to travel.

“If they do (travel here), we will have a student wellness centre and quarantine process in place.”

Westdale merchants who benefit from students are concerned about the reduced number coming to the city, said Lora Gutierrez, who owns Lora’s Walk-In Closet on King Street West.

“It will be different, quieter ... Then again, I’m on Instagram and when students see something they want (online), they find a way to buy it.”

The challenge for popular restaurants and bars will be handling the influx of students, given distancing regulations and reduced seating.

“They will be back in town wanting to mingle, haven’t seen each other in a long time; the hugs and high-fives and all that stuff, it will be difficult to manage,” said Snooty Fox owner Jordan Geertsma, who added he worries about the health of students attending house parties to circumvent the rules.

On the issue of social distancing, McMaster Students Union president Giancarlo Da-Ré told The Spectator in an email he expects students “will exercise all public health guidelines within the larger community.”