Nova Scotia family drama 'Feudal' set for CBC

TORONTO — A Nova Scotia-set series described as "an epic tale of lust, legacy and lobster" is bound for the CBC.

The public broadcaster says production is underway in the province on "Feudal," which will debut on CBC next year.

The one-hour drama features a dysfunctional family of adult half-siblings battling for control of their ramshackle summer resort, The Moonshine, on the South Shore of Nova Scotia.

The CBC says the series is "set against the backdrop of financial hardship, small town intrigue and a long-buried secret that threatens to annihilate the Finley-Cullens once and for all."