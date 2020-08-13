Quebec reports 104 new cases of COVID-19

MONTREAL — Quebec is reporting 104 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
The province said today four of the new deaths occurred between Aug. 6-11, one took place before Aug. 6, and one is from an unknown date.
Quebec has now reported 5,715 deaths since the pandemic began and 60,917 total cases.
Public health officials say the number of hospitalizations dropped by two in the past 24 hours for a total of 149.
Twenty-three people hospitalized are in intensive care, an increase of three from the previous day.
The province says 15,259 COVID-19 tests were carried out on Aug. 11, the last day for which testing data is available.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2020.
By The Canadian Press
