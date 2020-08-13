Stronach family settles feud out of court

The allegations portrayed a trusting father who gave up control of family trusts in 2013 to serve in Austria's parliament, with the understanding that he was still in de facto control and could retake his position when wanted.

The suit claimed that "corporate documents were falsified as part of a scheme...to limit or eliminate Frank's role in running the Stronach family business," and that repeated breaches of trust precipitated a breakdown in the relationship between his daughter and family members.

In a statement of defence, Belinda alleged that her father lost vast sums of money on pet projects.

She countersued her father in January 2019, claiming Frank owed her $33 million from funds she gave him for his run at politics in Austria and to settle unpaid taxes in the country.

Belinda claimed in her statement of defence that she also had to intervene to stem losses from the hundreds of millions of dollars being spent on a cattle ranch, golf course, and other endeavours.

The agriculture business ran up losses of more than US$100 million, according to court filings. Expenses took flight with two steel Pegasus statues for a horse-racing course, whose initial cost was estimated at US$6 million but soared to US$55 million, the countersuit said.

"His refusal to let go of his failing business ventures has become financially disastrous," said Ossip in his statement of defence.

"Frank was, in his day, a giant of Canadian business...today, at 86 years of age, Frank's business judgment is not at all what it once was."

