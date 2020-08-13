City falls victim of ‘phishing’; Hamilton staffer allegedly swiped funds

The city plans to follow through with recommendations from its auditor after a staffer fell victim to online fraud and another allegedly misappropriated funds.

Councillors met behind closed doors Thursday to discuss Charles Brown’s findings on the two incidents.

In the “phishing” case, a fraudster posing as an employee duped a staffer into redirecting $4,675 in pay through an email request to change direct deposit information in June 2019.

When staff discovered the scam, they asked Brown to review it, suspended more payments and put protective measures in place, he told The Spectator via a city email.