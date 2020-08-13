Province ‘takes away resources’ by allowing access to reserve funds for school reopening: HWCDSB chair

The chair of Hamilton’s Catholic school board says he is “deeply concerned” to learn the province is allowing boards to dip into their own reserve funds to achieve safe physical distancing in classrooms this fall.

“School boards have worked very, very hard over many years to establish reserves in support of priorities in the best interest of students. This will take away from that,” said Pat Daly, chair of the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB).

“We believe the responsibility of schools reopening rests with the provincial government to fund. This takes away resources that would’ve been used for students in other ways.”

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Thursday the province will unlock up to $496 million from board reserves, which he said would give schools the flexibility to shrink class sizes and lease additional class spaces.

The announcement means school boards across the province can access two per cent of their operating budget’s prior year surplus. The previous agreement between the province and boards allowed schools to access one per cent.

“It’s concerning because boards have planned particular uses for those funds, and now we’ll be unable to spend it in those areas,” Daly said. “There will be huge pressure, for obvious reasons, to spend it on areas related to schools reopening.”

Daly said the HWCDSB has about $29.7 million stashed in its reserve fund — $9.7 million of which is unappropriated and $20 million of which is appropriated.

Unappropriated reserves are funds that have not been designated for certain purposes. They are used for unexpected situations such as roof leaks or maintenance after severe snowstorms.

Appropriated reserves are intended for specific actions or purposes. They are funds which have already been set aside to finance specific resources or projects.

If the HWCDSB were to access two per cent of its operating budget surplus as the province suggests, it would eat up 78 per cent, or $7.6 million, of the money stored away in its unappropriated reserve fund.