City sees spike in marine rescues as more Hamiltonians choose ‘staycations’ amid the pandemic

An increased number of Sea-Doos, paddleboards and even a giant inflatable pink flamingo have caused increase traffic — and rescues — in the city’s waterways as more Hamiltonians are opting to explore locally this summer.

“It’s definitely busier for us this year,” said Hamilton police marine unit Const. Ben Rushton. “What seems to be the big difference this year is because of COVID, there’s more people that are staying local and using the waterways.”

As of July 21, there had been 44 search and rescue, and vessel in distress calls to Hamilton police — the same number received in 12 months the previous year. In June, Hamilton police reported a 70 per cent year-over-year increase in marine rescues.

Rushton said heavy traffic and “significantly more” inexperienced boaters on the waterways have contributed to the increase in demand for their services.

“There’s more people getting out to have staycations and enjoy local beaches,” he said.

Police say vessel safety inspections, which include checking for life jackets and other equipment, have increased by 89 per cent due to the volume of boaters on the water this season.

Rushton said he has also noticed an increase in inflatable toys — often referred to as floaties — that are made for the pool.

“People are picking these things up to enjoy the beaches and the water, but they’re out on large bodies of water like Lake Ontario,” he said. “If there’s an offshore wind, sometimes that can quickly start blowing them further out of the water and then they don’t really have any means of getting back.”

On Aug. 9, a pair was rescued — and then fined — after being found adrift in an inflatable tube about 800 metres offshore. In mid-July, a family on a pink flamingo floatie was rescued by police after floating for four hours. The same week, two women were rescued after being blown three kilometres offshore atop an speedboat-shaped inflatable toy.

“We’re seeing a whole generation of new human-powered vessels on the water,” said Doug Mepham, deputy unit leader at South Shore Search and Rescue, a volunteer organization operating out of the Fifty Point Yacht Club.