Hamilton parents face tough decision as school start nears

On Thursday, the American Academy of Pediatrics stated masks should be mandatory for all children in schools and daycare.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, plans for the safe return of children to school, child care and other group settings must include the universal use of cloth face coverings by children two years of age and older and the adults with whom they interact,” stated the academy, which represents 67,000 pediatricians and pediatric experts in the U.S.

In Ontario, students from Grades 4 through high school will be required to wear masks at school. The provincial government is urging, but not requiring, children in junior kindergarten to Grade 3 to wear masks.

Hamilton’s public health unit says it supports the reopening of schools with class sizes “that support physical distancing as much as possible.”

“We encourage parents and guardians to review all information available to them and make the best decision for their family, whether that is face-to-face in-person or online learning,” public health stated.

“It is important to work together to find a way forward that meets these benefits, while minimizing the risks of COVID for students, teachers, families and the broader community.”

For some children, Neil-Sztramko said, school can provide a safety net for those who might be vulnerable to domestic violence, for example, or food insecurity.

But there are other children who may have compromised immune systems, or a family member at risk of infection, and staying home could be the wisest option.

“Each individual family is really going to have to weigh the risks and benefits,” said Neil-Sztramko.

“We know the importance of the school system as a whole for certain populations,” she added.

“Beyond that, the individual decision at the family level is challenging and will probably look different for each family.”