Around 550 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at Brass Rail strip club, Toronto Public Health says

“I’m not going to pass any comment on the establishment involved,” said Mayor John Tory when asked about the public health alert after an unrelated announcement Friday. He did say he was glad public health moved swiftly to address the outbreak risk.

Tory said authorities are checking to see if the Brass Rail followed physical distancing requirements, including a ban on lap dancing.

If the strip club or any bar is found to have broken those rules, they should face stiff penalties, including possible closure, Tory said, while noting he does not direct police or bylaw enforcement.

“There is a special obligation on everybody now operating these kind of establishments...to follow the rules,” Tory said.

“I think those that don’t follow the rules and flagrantly disregard them, if that is found to be true for anybody, should be severely punished and to me that would include, if it was possible under the law, to have an institution like this closed down.”

As a precaution, TPH is advising anyone who attended the Brass Rail Tavern during these dates and times to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for the 14 days since their last visit during this period.

TPH has also followed up with all reported close contacts and asked these people to self-isolate for 14 days and go get tested. TPH is also notifying people who provided their name and contact information in the establishment’s contact tracing log.

TPH said that Brass Rail staff and patrons are co-operating and wearing masks, and that infection prevention and control measures are in place. Appropriate physical distancing measures are being followed as well.

With files from David Rider

Ted Fraser is a Halifax-based breaking news reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ted_fraser