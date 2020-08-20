Waterdown's Connon Nurseries hosts weekly farmers' market

“Fall” into market freshness at Connon Nurseries in Waterdown starting Saturday (Aug. 22).

The Fall Farmers’ Market, featuring fresh produce and homespun goodness from local businesses, will run every Saturday for eight weeks until Oct. 10.

“It looks like there’s going to be 14 to 15 vendors to start and it’ll include kind of a nice cross section of farmers as well as food trucks,” said Terry Vanderkruk of Connon Nurseries, which has hosted a winter farmers’ market in the past. “We hope to have a nice environment here for them outside.”

The event will be set up similarly to that of the winter market, except it will take place in the parking lot of the Robson Road business and will boast a one-way direction to help comply with provincial COVID-19 regulations.