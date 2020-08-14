WHAT'S GOING ON HERE?: Mikmada Homes Dundas Street development

Mikmada Homes' Gemstone Towns development, at the former Connon Nurseries site, is moving closer to construction.

JUST THE FACTS

• The road works and servicing at the 383 Dundas St. site are complete and the development is entering into the construction phase, said Mikmada Homes vice-president Kim Nesbitt.

• However, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused some unavoidable delays in the City of Hamilton's legislative timeline to secure building permits.

• Mikmada Homes is hopeful that, if the city provides building permits in the near future, closing would commence in the early spring of 2021.

• The 79-unit development is totally sold out, Nesbitt said, and includes three different styles of townhomes – three-storey towns, back-to-back towns and urban towns.

• “Things are moving along nicely with some unavoidable delays,” Nesbitt said.