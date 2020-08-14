Hamilton’s Catholic board has released its back-to-school plan. Here are some highlights

Religion class will be taught daily in a live synchronous lesson.

The plan makes no mention of the board pushing the province to cap class sizes at 15 kids, unlike Hamilton’s public board, which passed a motion Monday calling on the Ontario government to fund smaller classes.

But if the province changes it, the students will be split into 15-student cohorts and attend school every other day of the week with alternating Fridays. When not in school, they will participate in remote learning.

Secondary schools

High school students will be placed in groups of approximately 15, attending in-person classes every other day of the week with alternating Fridays. Students will follow along with the curriculum remotely on the days they are not in classrooms.

The first two periods of the day will consist of 90 minutes of instruction each, while the last two periods of the school day can be completed at home or in a “study hall,” which will be supported by teachers.

For those choosing to go home, one period will offer synchronous online learning, while the other will offer asynchronous.

What happens if there is a suspected case?

If students show symptoms at schools, they will be isolated from others in a different room “where possible.” Parents will be instructed to pick up their child immediately. Teachers who show symptoms will also have to leave the school.

Hamilton Public Health will also help the board in the event of a positive case of COVID-19. This includes assistance with contact tracing and “managing the situation.”

School boards will also be required to report any suspected or confirmed cases to the ministry on a daily basis.

Hamilton Public Health has also developed and approved a cleaning process for schools where a case is confirmed.

What will gym class look like?

According to the board, Hamilton Public Health will provide guidance on how schools will complete physical education classes.

But, wherever possible, gym classes will be held outside. As for indoor activity, gyms will only be used if physical distancing can be followed and change rooms will have limited capacities.

Activities that limit the use of shared equipment and allow for adequate space are more likely to be chosen. Any shared equipment will be cleaned frequently.

Gymnasiums may also be used for additional classroom space if needed.

Other changes

Elementary students will have recess in staggered cohorts, but playground structures will remain closed.

There will be no singing or performances. Instruments will not be distributed in elementary schools.

Technology classrooms will be redesigned to meet physical-distancing measures in addition to all health and safety requirements.

Graduating students who still need to meet their 40-hour Christian service requirement can do so virtually.