NDP calls for billions in child-care funding

Singh did not frame his call for child-care funding Friday as a condition for NDP support.

In a written statement later to The Canadian Press, he said: "This isn't about us or our support. This is about the government earning the confidence of people across this country.

"They do that by keeping their promises, by working with us to fix (employment insurance) permanently so people get the help they need, and by standing by their support of our call for an immediate investment in child care so parents can go back to work knowing their kids are safe at school or at child care."

Among the NDP's priorities is ensuring that employment insurance is expanded sufficiently to ensure no jobless Canadian is left in the cold once the last eligibility period for the $2,000-per-month Canada Emergency Response Benefit ends on Sept. 26. The government has promised a "seamless transition" back to employment insurance that leaves no one behind but has yet to reveal its plan for doing that.

A recent analysis from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives shows that of the 4.7 million Canadians receiving the CERB as of Aug. 2, 2.9 million would get less benefits or nothing at all under the existing employment insurance system.

Moreover, it said women account for 57 per cent of the CERB recipients who are at risk of being ineligible for employment insurance.

It's not clear that the Conservatives, who have been the most vociferous critics of the Liberal government, would back a Bloc motion of non-confidence.

But New Democrats are relishing the possibility that they'll be able to drive the agenda this fall as the Liberals' only significant dance partner.

Back in 2005, the NDP forced Paul Martin's minority Liberal government to boost social spending by $4.6 billion over two years in return for supporting that year's budget.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2020.

By Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press