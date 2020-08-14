As premier’s high-stakes gambit fails, New Brunswick teeters on edge of a pandemic election

“The Opposition parties were expected not only to agree not to bring the government down, but to give the Premier more power. The Premier’s proposal would be to give the Premier absolute power and remove the ability of the Opposition to hold the government to account,” Vickers said in a statement shortly after.

Vickers offered, as an example, being given a proposal and a time frame of one hour to review it and come back with suggestions.

“This is a proposal that would see a minority government stay in power for a period of two years without official Opposition,” he said.

At stake is the political landscape of New Brunswick. Currently in the legislature, the ruling Conservatives hold 20 seats, the Opposition Liberals hold 20 seats and the Green Party and the People’s Alliance party have three seats each.

Three seats are currently vacant, with byelections scheduled for the fall.

In arranging the negotiations, Higgs had pitched a power-sharing agreement with a shared legislative agenda that would keep his party in power — essentially without opposition — until the next fixed-election date in 2022.

That was the carrot. The stick was the potential backlash from the public directed at whichever party was deemed responsible for forcing an election in the middle of a pandemic — one that the majority of New Brunswickers don’t want, according to a recent poll.

As soon as the talks ended Friday, the finger pointing began.

Vickers — who had said he felt like he was negotiating with a gun to his head — reiterated a July promise that his party would not bring Higgs’ government down in 2020, saying the earliest action that could be taken would be in March 2021, during the spring session of the legislature.

Higgs blamed the Liberals for walking out of the talks when, he said, progress was being made.

“At one point yesterday, I was really excited about where this was going, and the potential,” he said. “So it’s very disappointing to be standing here at this point in time. I expected to be working most of the night and through the weekend.”

The foundation of the talks was to have been a confidence and supply agreement, which would have laid out the framework for a consultation process to ensure that all parties would have input into matters of confidence in the legislature, such as the throne speech and the budget.

The early ideas on that framework were what Vickers had taken back to his caucus before pulling his party from the talks.

Higgs, who has said he merely sought stability in government, had particularly harsh words for the Liberals.

“(Now) You’re going to have the opposition spend every waking hour with the one sole strategy: to take out the government … because there’s no creativity. There’s no involvement to try to help in a strategic way. The only strategy I saw was, ‘How do we take out the government? How do we get back in?’”

Higgs said that he wasn’t planning on calling an election in the next 48 hours, but that whether he decided on an election or not after the weekend, he would accept responsibility for the decision.

In a statement, Kris Austin, leader of the People’s Alliance party in New Brunswick, expressed disappointment in the failure of the talks, saying he was skeptical of the sincerity of the Liberals from the first day. But he also put the ball in the premier’s court.

“Despite the breakdown in talks, the ultimate decision rests with (Higgs) on whether there will be an election during a pandemic,” he said.

Whether or not the failure to create a power-sharing agreement leads to an early election is still up in the air, and at Higgs’ discretion.

Green Party leader David Coon said the minority government in New Brunswick, after a couple of rough early patches, was working.

“In the last six months or so, the kind of collaboration needed to make a minority government work was starting to occur more meaningfully,” he said.

He cited situations in which his party had made amendments to government bills that had been accepted, and successful negotiations on bills introduced by his party.

Whether that kind of co-operation has been shattered may be a question for Higgs to ponder over the weekend. His choices are now whether to call an unpopular election early, or whether to continue to negotiate a minority government with the Liberal assurance that they won’t bring down his government until March at the earliest.

“That’s a big question,” said Coon. “It depends on what the premier’s thinking is. And he’ll probably take a walk in the woods this weekend — since there’s no snow this time of year — and, and consider his options and let the province know on Monday.”

