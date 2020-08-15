Protestors clash over Toronto homeless housing

Those two buildings, which currently house more than 100 residents, will be completely vacant by September, as the developer prepares to demolish the buildings later this year.

On the other side of the argument, counter-protesters said a number of the protest's organizers have displayed hatred and contempt for the homeless population, which they said has made many of the people living in the buildings feel unwelcome.

One of the counter-protesters, Gurpreet Chahal, said she joined the Facebook group that organized the protest and saw numerous instances of members sharing photos and videos of homeless people in the area or simply people who were assumed to be homeless.

"They were posting photos of people being carried out of the shelter that had (overdosed) in body bags," Chahal said.

Chahal, who has lived in the neighbourhood since April, said she felt like the posts were "fear-mongering," adding that she has never felt unsafe while walking around the area.

She also acknowledged that some people may have legitimate grievances, but says the way the protest group has gone about the issue is not constructive.

Another one of the organizers, Jeffrey Miles, who is also a harm reduction worker, said the residents have a right to be concerned about community safety, but he argues the onus is on the government to address the systemic issues.

At the top of Miles' list is a safe supply system: the government-mandated distribution of substances like opioids, which would help eliminate the issue of people stealing to fund the purchase of street drugs.

"It seems like the problem is misunderstood from the other side," Miles said. "People don't understand substance use issues and how they come about."

In response to the protests, councillor Josh Matlow has asked for support from Ontario Premier Doug Ford in providing more robust mental health care and harm reduction services in the area.

"These incidents are the result of a shelter community that has a significant need for mental health and addiction supports," Matlow said in a statement.

"Many of these shelter clients were released from provincially regulated mental health or correctional facilities without a housing plan in place. As a result, the housing of these individuals has become the responsibility of the City."

Matlow, who is one of the architects of the city's COVID-19 housing plan, also cited a number of changes being made to the facilities, such as the installation of security cameras and round-the-clock safety teams who will be recovering discarded needles.

A virtual town hall-style meeting on the situation is planned for the coming week.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version erroneously reported Gurpreet Chahal was an organizer of the protest.

