Man missing in rough water at Bluffer's Park

Toronto Police say they are still searching for a man who was struggling to stay above water in Bluffer's Park on Saturday.

The man was in the lake with his brother, who was pronounced dead in the hospital overnight after succumbing to serious injuries.

Officers searched for the second man but he has not yet been located, and Marine Unit officers returned to the scene this morning to continue searching, according to Toronto Police Service spokesman David Hopkinson.

The search for the missing brother comes after two other incidents at the Bluffer's Park waterfront on Saturday.