Fun in the sunflower maze and Valens beach

News Aug 16, 2020 by Cathie Coward Hamilton Spectator

Visitors to Hanes Century Farm and Valens Conservation Area in Flamborough enjoyed sunny Saturday at the local attractions.

At Hanes Sunflower Maze, some of the flowers stand taller than the 12-foot-tall corn stalks on the farm.

The farm and the maze are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At Valens, the beach and conservation area were at capacity Saturday, with most of the afternoon arrivers being turned away.

