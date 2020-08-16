Rope rescue saves man who fell down Webster’s Falls

A hiker escaped with minor cuts and a shoulder injury after falling approximately 12 metres down Webster’s Falls in Hamilton on Saturday.

The man was hiking with a small group in the popular conservation area when he lost his footing and plunged down the gorge. His fellow hikers called 911.

Members of the Hamilton Fire Department’s rope rescue team rappelled down to the injured man and administered first aid.

When the patient was ready, firefighters used a basket and rope system to hoist the injured man to the top of the trail, where paramedics were waiting to administer further treatment.