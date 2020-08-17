Today’s coronavirus news: New Zealand delays election over COVID-19 concerns; South Korea urges people to stay home after latest outbreak

6:18 a.m.: South Korea counted its fourth straight day of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus cases Monday as the government urged people to stay home and curb travel.

The government had drawn up a special holiday on Monday with hopes of spurring domestic consumption. But as infections in the capital region increase, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo urged people to stay home and for residents in Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi province to avoid visiting other parts of the country for two weeks.

The 197 new cases announced by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the nation’s total to 15,515, including 305 deaths. The 279 new cases reported Sunday was South Korea’s biggest single-day jump since early May amid concerns about an outbreak in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area.

The KCDC said 167 of the new cases came from the greater capital region, where about half of South Korea’s 51 million people live. Health workers have been struggling to track infections, but churches have emerged as a major source.

More than 300 have been linked to a northern Seoul church led by a conservative pastor who has frequently led anti-government protests against liberal President Moon Jae-in, including a rally attended by thousands of demonstrators in downtown Seoul on Saturday despite official pleas for them to stay home.

6:15 a.m.: Premier Doug Ford is set to speak at this year’s Association of Municipalities Ontario conference this morning.

The event is being held entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will feature discussions and workshops about how municipalities can begin to recover from the outbreak’s economic ravages.

Also today, 10 cabinet ministers will participate in a forum on “supporting community well-being.”

They include Health Minister Christine Elliott and Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

The AMO has at times clashed with the provincial government during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying last month that emergency funds haven’t flowed to municipalities quickly enough.

They pointed the finger at “federal-provincial wrangling about how to share the costs.”

4 a.m.: The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. on Aug. 17, 2020:

There are 122,087 confirmed cases in Canada.

-Quebec: 61,151 confirmed (including 5,720 deaths, 53,847 resolved)

-Ontario: 40,646 confirmed (including 2,789 deaths, 36,953 resolved)

-Alberta: 12,053 confirmed (including 221 deaths, 10,796 resolved)

-British Columbia: 4,358 confirmed (including 196 deaths, 3,533 resolved)

-Saskatchewan: 1,580 confirmed (including 22 deaths, 1,365 resolved)

-Nova Scotia: 1,074 confirmed (including 64 deaths, 1,007 resolved)

-Manitoba: 682 confirmed (including 9 deaths, 483 resolved), 15 presumptive

-Newfoundland and Labrador: 268 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 263 resolved)

-New Brunswick: 186 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 169 resolved)

-Prince Edward Island: 41 confirmed (including 36 resolved)

-Yukon: 15 confirmed (including 14 resolved)

-Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

-Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

-Nunavut: No confirmed cases

Total: 122,087 (15 presumptive, 122,072 confirmed including 9,026 deaths, 108,484 resolved)

Sunday 10:45 p.m.: The CFL’s board of governors will meet Monday to determine the fate of the 2020 season after the league was unable to secure financial assistance from the federal government.

The CFL presented Ottawa with a $30-million, interest-free loan request Aug. 3 to stage an abbreviated 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic. But two sources familiar with the situation said Sunday night the plan fell through when the assistance couldn’t be provided to the league under the terms it sought.

The sources were granted anonymity because neither the CFL nor the federal government had divulged details of the loan request.

It wasn’t the first time the CFL had been unable to reach a deal for government assistance. Last month, the league ruled out a loan from the Business Development Bank of Canada because it felt the interest rate was too high.

Sunday 5:30 p.m.: Toronto reports five new cases today for a total of 15,590 infections overall. Twelve more patients have recovered for 14,180 overall. There were no new deaths so the number remains at 1,164.